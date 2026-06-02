Harsha Bhogle blasts AI-manipulated video of him & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says ‘cruel & mischievous towards a young kid’

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle on Tuesday to strongly condemn a Artificial Intelligence (AI)-manipulated video of him and Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, that went viral on social media. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi recently took the whole cricketing world by storm by becoming the youngest Orange Cap winner in the Indian Premier League.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhogle clarified that a video has been intentionally manipulated with an altered audio to misinterpret a recent exchange between the two to put the youngster in an unfavourable situation. “There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media,” Bhogle wrote.

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“It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that," added the 64-year-old.

Here is the fake video of Sooryavanshi

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The veteran broadcaster pointed out the act is cruel and mischievous towards Sooryavanshi, who has been respectful towards Bhogle during their interactions. “It is cruel and mischievous especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions,” he added. Bhogle also tagged IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the BCCI for prompt actions.

What's story about original conversation? The exchange between Sooryavanshi and Bhogle took place during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, which was aired on Jio Hotstar app and website. Sitting alongside the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi spoke about his ambitions in IPL 2026.

“Sir iss baar yahi goal hai ki trophy jeetna hai team ke liye aur sab practice bhi kaafi achcha chal raha hai aur kaafi sab confidence mein lag rahe hain. Toh hopefully iss baar trophy hum log jeetenge (The goal is to win the trophy for the team. Practice has been going well and everyone’s looking confident. Hopefully we lift the trophy this time),” Sooryavanshi had actually said.

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The full interaction between Sooryavanshi and Bhogle can be watched here.

This is not the first time a manipulated video of Sooryavanshi circulated online in April during IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stats in IPL 2026 Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at IPL 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner, and Super Sixes of the Season. He had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30.

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Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in