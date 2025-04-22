Harsha Bhogle breaks silence on CAB’s ban demand row in IPL 2025; commentator addresses ‘inappropriate conclusions’

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has broken his silence on the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) requesting the BCCI to ban him and Simon Doull in Kolkata for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), calling it 'inappropriate'.

A report on RevSportz on Monday stated that the CAB has qritten to the BCCI to not assign both Bhogle and Doull - commentators in IPL 2025 - at the Eden Gardens for the rest of the IPL 2025 matches after the duo spoke publicly against curator Sujan Mukherjee.

Taking to X, Bhogle denied all reports and explained why he wasn't present at the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) match against Gujarat Titans. “There are some inappropriate conclusions being drawn about why I wasn't at yesterday's game in Kolkata,” Bhogle explained.

“Quite simply, it wasn't on the list of matches I was down to do! Asking me would have resolved the issue. Rosters are done before the tournament starts. I was rostered for two games in Kolkata. I was there for the first and an illness in the family prevented me from being at the 2nd,” added the Indian commentator.