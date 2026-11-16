Harshal Patel's homecoming? Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner set for reported ₹4 crore move to Gujarat Titans

Harshal Patel looks set for a return to his home state as Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to trade the experienced seamer to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2027, according to multiple reports. The move, if completed, would see the two-time Purple Cap winner join GT for a reported fee of ₹4 crore, half the amount SRH paid for him at the 2025 mega auction.

Is Harshal Patel finally set for a Gujarat homecoming? Harshal Patel, who turns 36 later this month, hails from Ahmedabad and shifted to Gujarat a few years ago to play domestic cricket. Once the deal is finalised, GT will become the fifth franchise he has represented since his IPL debut in 2012. He has previously featured for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and, most recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad over the last two seasons. Joining the Titans would mark a full-circle moment for the right-arm pacer.

What are the details of the reported SRH-GT trade? According to reports, SRH and GT have agreed on an all-cash trade. Gujarat Titans will acquire Harshal Patel for ₹4 crore, and the same amount will be deducted from GT’s auction purse. SRH had picked him up for ₹8 crore at the 2025 mega auction. The trade comes as the retention deadline of 17 November approaches, during what has been one of the busiest pre-auction trading windows in recent years.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

How has Harshal Patel performed in recent IPL seasons? Harshal Patel’s output has varied sharply. In IPL 2025, he claimed 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 9.80. In IPL 2026, however, his opportunities were limited. SRH leaned on the uncapped Indian pair of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, restricting Patel to five matches in which he went wicketless and conceded 10.82 runs per over.

His peak years remain 2021 (32 wickets for RCB) and 2024 (24 wickets for PBKS), both of which earned him the Purple Cap as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. Across his IPL career, he has taken 151 wickets in 124 matches at an average of 24.68 and an economy of 8.92.

Why are Gujarat Titans pursuing Harshal Patel again? The interest is not new. In the 2024 auction, GT bid up to ₹10.5 crore for Patel before Punjab Kings secured him for ₹11.75 crore. At the 2025 auction, GT again stayed in the running until ₹6.5 crore. Despite the price coming down significantly, the franchise has long viewed the experienced seamer as a useful addition to its pace attack. At GT, he would line up alongside established quicks such as Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder.

What other moves has SRH made in this trading window? SRH has been the most active franchise so far. The side earlier acquired left-arm seamer T Natarajan from Delhi Capitals and later completed a four-player trade with Chennai Super Kings that brought in Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. Offloading Harshal Patel frees up purse space and overseas or domestic slots as the team continues reshaping its squad before the 2027 auction.