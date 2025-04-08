Harshit Rana under scanner after dramatic celebration during KKR vs LSG tie post Aiden Markram’s dismissal; here’s why

Harshit Rana gestured Aiden Markram to leave the field after clean bowling the LSG opener during their IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens.

Koushik Paul
Updated 8 Apr 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Harshit Rana might land himself into trouble after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer gave a fiery send-off to Aiden Markram during their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. After KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bowl first, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh put LSG off to a flying start, racing to 95/0 in 10 overs.

However, it was Harshit Rana who put the brakes on when the tall burly pacer's off-break delivery breached Markram's defence. While the South African started walking, Rana's gestured the LSG opener to leave the ground with his fingers, something that is not in IPL's fairplay rulebook.

Celebratory gestures are a part and parcel of the game but there should be a fine line between passion and provocation. No official statement has come yet from the IPL governing council on Harshit Rana.

What does IPL's rulebook say?

According to the IPL regulations, Article 2.5 says “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.” If found guilty, it will be Rana's first offence in this season and might be let go with a demerit point.

Harshit Rana's unwanted IPL history

This is not the first time Harshit Rana has got involved into an on-field trouble. In IPL 2024, the KKR pacer attracted sanctions for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct after he gave a flying kiss to then Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal and was fined 60 per cent of his match fees.

He repeated the same against Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel a few matches later and was fined 100 per cent of his match fees and got suspended for a match.

Code of Conduct breaches in IPL 2025

So far in IPL 2025, LSG's Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his 'notebook celebration' against Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya. Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma was also fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his inappropriate conduct against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

First Published: 8 Apr 2025, 05:59 PM IST
