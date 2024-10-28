This cricketer lost 17 kgs in 4 months for Border-Gavaskar Test series, says ’really looking forward...’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India selected 22-year-old pacer Harshit Rana for the five-match Test tour of Australia, dropping celebrated pacer Mohammed Shami.

Rana's stint with Kolkata Knight Riders during Gautam Gambhir's mentorship could have helped his selection for the Border-Gavaskar Test series. Apart from this, Harshit's impressive show in the Duleep Trophy—where he picked eight wickets for India D—may have also given selectors an extra edge to consider him over Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

After former head coach Rahul Dravid hung his boots and Gautam Gambhir became India's new head coach, the selection process underwent various changes. Indian selectors are now betting on new talents while keeping a mix of senior players in the squad. Player rotation has also been witnessed in all three formats of the game—Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Ever since June, the Indian cricket team has seen changes that come once in a decade. From Gautam Gambhir's new coaching style to separate skippers for different formats, India is aiming to roar all again on every stage.

Harshit's journey: From being woken up by their father at 4 am to watch India playing in Australia on television in a Delhi winter morning to being selected for his maiden Test, Harshit dedicates it to his father.

“During my teenage years I was getting injured too often and my father stood like a rock behind me. He told me that it was okay even if I don’t become a professional cricketer. Whatever I am today, it is because of my father,” India Express quoted Harshit Rana as saying.

Earlier he was part of the T20 team for the tour of Zimbabwe and the home series against Bangladesh, but hasn’t played a game in any format till date. He was also a reserve for the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

“I was hopeful (of going to Australia). I was with the team and the management was kind of preparing me for this tour,” Harshit said.

Father's dream: Speaking about his father's dream, Rana said, "My father’s dream is to watch me play in England. But I always wanted to play against Australia because I am competitive in nature and Australia also plays the same brand of cricket. I am really looking forward to this tour.”

Weight issues: Rana missed the entire 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season due to a hamstring injury. Following this, from November 2023 to the start of the IPL 2024 in March, he shed 17 kgs.