Harshit Rana registers rare feat during IND vs ENG 1st ODI, becomes only Indian to take same number of wickets on debuts

The last few months has been a dream come true for Harshit Rana after the Delhi pacer made his debut for India across formats. Following a great show in domestic cricket, Harshit Rana made his Test debut in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). He made his T20I debut for India in the T20I series against England as a concussion substitute before being handed his debut ODI cap in Nagpur on Thursday.

Interestingly, Harshit Rana has taken at least three wickets on his debuts - something that happened for the first time in the history of Indian cricket. Making his India debut in Perth in BGT, Harshit Rana too 4/48 in the first innings, including the wicket of Travis Head.

On his T20I debut, Harshit Rana wasn't in the team sheet before going in as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube who was hit on the head. Although it was against England's like-for-like replacement, the lanky pacer made merry with 3/33 in Pune and helped India seal the series.

On Thursday, Harshit was initially taken to cleaners before returning in the last over of the powerplay. He first removed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the same over before getting better of Liam Livingstone.

India restrict England to 248 Meanwhile, riding on Harshit Rana's 3/53 and seasoned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's 3/26, India restricted England for a modest 248 all out on a wicket that was two-paced. Pacer Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bagged a wicket apiece.

England got off to a flier, reaching 71/0 in only eight overs, but India fought back with regular wickets to not allow the visitors run away with momentum. While Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32) gave England a solid start, skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) hit fifties.

Speaking about dreamy debut, Harshit Rana revealed the plan against the opposition. “I prepared myself for this and put in the hard yards. I didn't hit the right lengths initially but got the rewards once I corrected them,” said the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler.

“They were looking to make some room (the batters), that's the reason I kept bowling on the stumps. It's a slightly two-paced pitch. Some of them are coming on nicely, some are stopping a bit. We bounced back in style. It's a good total and we can chase this down,” he added.