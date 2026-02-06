Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of India's opener, BCCI names Mohammed Siraj as replacement

The India team were dealt with a heavy blow after Harshit Rana was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, just a day before their campaign opener against United States of America (USA) in Mumbai. Rana has injured his knee during India's warm-up clash against South Africa a couple of days ago.

The Delhi pacer could only bowl one over, conceding 16 runs, before limping off the field. “Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

“Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament,” it added

Mohammed Siraj returns after two years Replacing Rana is Mohammed Siraj, who making a comeback into the T20I side after two years. A member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in 2024, Siraj has not played much T20Is since then. The replacement is a like-for-like for India as both Siraj and Rana are hit-the-deck bowlers.

The last time Siraj played a T20I for India was against Sri Lanka in July 2024. The conformation about Siraj's inclusion came in after the Event Technical Committee of the T20 World Cup 2026 approved him as a replacement for Rana in the India squad.

India start campaign against USA Defending champions India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands and USA. The Men in Blue begin their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against USA on Saturday. This will be second time USA will meet India in the T20 World Cup after 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav's India will be aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title in history. India will also have a chance to become the first team to lift the title on home soil. Rohit Sharma was India's captain in 2024 when they defeated South Africa in the final.

India’s updated squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj