Harshit Rana shares first update on surgery after World Cup heartbreak: ‘Getting back to…'

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has successfully undergone surgery for an injury that led to him being ruled out of the T20 World Cup. The pacer shared an update after the surgery on his social media and stated that the focus would now be on recovery and getting back to playing the sport that he loves.

“Surgery done right. Now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love,” Rana wrote in a post on Instagram.

Notably, Rana had been a regular part of the Indian playing XI last year ever since the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir took charge. Apart from his pace bowling skills, the team management has also relied on Rana to contribute a bit with the bat as well, and he has often been asked to bat at the number eight spot.

“You make a squad of 15 players with a lot of combinations in mind. So we made it with the same thought,” captain Suryakumar Yadav had said on Harshit Rana’s injury.

With Rana already being ruled out of the T20 World Cup, the next assignment for the pacer will be to get back to his best before the start of the upcoming IPL season. Rana represents KKR in the IPL, and the franchise would be desperately hoping to have him back bowling at full tilt for at least half of the 14 league-stage matches.

What happened to Harshit Rana? The pacer injured his knee during India’s warm-up match against South Africa. Rana had bowled only one over in that clash, conceding 16 runs, before limping off the field.

The BCCI medical team later ruled him out of the tournament, and the selectors instead picked Mohammed Siraj in his place. Siraj, in turn, had a dream comeback to the side as he went on to take three crucial wickets during the clash against the USA while conceding just 29 runs.

Speaking about his comeback during a post-match presentation, Siraj said, “My plan was that on the 15th, there was a Real Madrid match, and I was going to watch it. After that, Ramadan was coming, so I had planned around that. But whatever God has written will happen.”

“Surya bhai called me. He said: get ready, pack your bags and come. I said, Surya bhai, don’t joke, because this is not going to happen. He said I’m telling you the truth — get ready. As soon as he hung up, I got a call from selector Pragyan Ojha. No one can change what God has written,” he added.