Harshit Rana-Shivam Dube concussion substitute controversy: India coach plays safe, says ‘it is out of our hands’

India bowling coach Morne Morkel played safe on the Harshit Rana-Shivam Dube controversy during the fourth T20I against England in Pune and put the ball in the match referee's court, stating their powers are very limited. Left-handed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was playing his first match of the series, scored a fifty before being hit by a Jamie Overton delivery on the helmet in the last over of the Indian innings.

The Mumbai batter complained of mild symptoms during the innings break and was replaced by fast-bowler Harshit Rana, who was making his T20I debut, raising quite a few eyebrows from the opposition camp.

Advertisement

Harshit Rana stuck in his first over as he removed Liam Livingstone with his second delivery before picking the wickets of Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton, thus ending all of England's hopes.

“Shivam came off the field in the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution, and from there it is up to the match referee to make the decision,” Morne Morkel told in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

The former South African pacer asserted that all the powers are in match referee Javagal Srinath's hands. "It goes to the powers above me - match referee makes the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there it is out of our hands," he said.

Also Read | Jos Buttler fumes over India’s concussion sub in 4th T20I

England unhappy with concussion substitute Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler took a sarcastic stand on the whole decision before admitting they are completely unhappy with what happened. "We don't agree with concussion substitute. It's not a like for like replacement," Jos Buttler told media.

Advertisement