‘Has cricket ended there as well?’: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi cites India’s Ireland defeat amid Pakistan’s Test crisis

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi noted India's shock T20I series defeat to Ireland earlier this year, when asked about Pakistan's recent Test series loss to England.

Pakistan lost both of the first two Tests to England by heavy margins, and the impact of the loss was so much so that the PCB sent seven of their players home.

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The coaching staff, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, were also dismissed, with Mike Hesson taking over as the coach for the upcoming third Test.

Also Read | Arthur blasts PCB after Pakistan make wholesome changes in England

"Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well?

"Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us," Naqvi said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

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PCB chief unfazed by criticism Naqvi, however, said that he is unperturbed by the criticism that he has received, and hoped that things will change for Pakistan in the longest format.

"Yes, absolutely, what happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong. We have lost these two matches, but I believe that, God willing, we will make progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is.

"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before we brought our coaching team. We were eighth in ODIs and now we're fifth, in T20Is we jumped to sixth position from ninth, " he added.

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Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with just 16 points, and a points percentage (PCT) of 16.67. The visitors will hope to avoid a series clean sweep when they take on England in the third and final Test at Birmingham's Edgbaston, starting from 9 September.

Pakistan haven’t won an ICC trophy since the side led by Sarfaraz Ahmed won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, beating India in the final. Earlier this year, the Men in Green were knocked out in the Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup that was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.