Has Rohit Sharma just promised to score tons of runs in next two months? Indian skipper says, ‘I want to…’1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma focuses on staying insulated from external influences and maintaining a serene determination during the forthcoming ODI World Cup.
For Indian cricket, the forthcoming ODI World Cup casts an immense shadow, and at its epicentre stands the seasoned leader, Rohit Sharma. Tasked with shouldering the aspirations of over a billion fans, the 36-year-old captain navigates this monumental journey with a serene determination, reminiscent of his Zen-like demeanour on the field.