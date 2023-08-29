For Indian cricket, the forthcoming ODI World Cup casts an immense shadow, and at its epicentre stands the seasoned leader, Rohit Sharma. Tasked with shouldering the aspirations of over a billion fans, the 36-year-old captain navigates this monumental journey with a serene determination, reminiscent of his Zen-like demeanour on the field. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exclusive conversation with PTI just before leaving for the Asia Cup camp in Bengaluru, Rohit revealed his philosophy. He stressed the importance of insulating himself from external influences, an approach that guided him during the World Cup 2019. Yes, it was Rohit who emerged as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

"I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup," expressed the skipper, showcasing his unwavering focus on the task at hand. The tranquillity that pervades his persona is mirrored in his cricketing stance - uncluttered and focused.

Rohit, who has garnered numerous accolades, including five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, an Asia Cup victory (2018) as India's captain, and a recent appearance in the World Test Championship final, remains steadfast in his belief that a mere month of cricket can't redefine his identity.

"The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months, for me and my team. A person can't change in a period of one or two months," he asserted, underlining his commitment to growth through consistency.

"I am not a firm believer in numbers. You should be happy and enjoy the time you have in front of you," he explained, underlining his desire to savour every cricketing moment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked if he contemplates his legacy in Indian cricket, considering his presence for a significant 16-year span, the response is unwavering.

"No," came the swift reply. The individual in question firmly asserts, "I am not the person who thinks about what kind of legacy I will leave behind. My legacy will be for people to judge and talk about. Not for me to say."