Suryakumar Yadav retires from international cricket? X post goes viral as SKY loses T20 captaincy to Shreyas Iyer

Social media woke up to shock as Suryakumar Yadav apparently "retired" from international cricket. A Twitter (now X) claiming to belong to the former Team India captain posted this to his fans. The viral post comes soon after he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer as India's T20 captain.

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“Representing India was the honour of my life. From a debut six to lifting the T20 World Cup, this journey was unforgettable. I have decided to retire from international cricket. Thank you, BCCI, teammates, and fans. Onto the next chapter!” says the post.

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However, upon careful observation, it was found to be a fake account. In fact, the Twitter handle itself says “@unreal_skyy”. SKY's actual Twitter handle is “@surya_14kumar”. He has 4.3 million followers. The fake account, on the contrart, has 40 followers.

However, fans fell for it and started wishing him for the future.

“Thanks for everything, Surya,” wrote one of them.

“Thank you for your contribution, the T20 World Cup win was not possible without your brilliant catch,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “Good decision. May God bless you with lots of happiness and success whatever your future plan will be. Thanks a lot for bringing the World Cup.”

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav reacts after snub from Indian T20I team

“Thanks, Surya, for your outstanding service to Indian cricket. Good luck with your political career,” came from another.

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At the same time, many fans caught the lie. Some of them shared memes as their reactions.

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“Shame, dude- making fun of an all-time T20 legend for your cheap thrills,” wrote one fan.

Suryakumar Yadav backs Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav has responded gracefully to his removal as India's T20I captain. Shreyas Iyer has been named the new T20I captain for the upcoming Ireland and England series.

Suryakumar also lost his place in the squad entirely. This is despite having led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

Speaking at the toss during the Mumbai T20 League, Suryakumar chose to celebrate his teammate. "Very happy for Shreyas Iyer," he said. "We played a lot of cricket for Mumbai and India together."

He also noted that three successive T20I captains from Mumbai was a proud moment for the city.

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Chief selector Ajit Agarkar earlier explained the reasoning behind the decision. He acknowledged it was a difficult call given Suryakumar's World Cup triumph.

"As it happens, after most World Cups, we try and reassess what the best way forward is," Agarkar said.

He cited Suryakumar's recent form and the two-year cycle leading to the next World Cup as key factors.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes Indian men's longlist to IOA for Asian Games 2026

Suryakumar's batting numbers have dipped significantly since he became a full-time T20I captain in July 2024. His average fell from 43.60 to 25.88. His strike rate dropped from 168.75 to 152.03.

Suryakumar Yadav T20I Stats In 107 T20 international innings, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 3,272 runs. His strike rate remains a powerful 162.94 while his average is 36.35.

SKY has 4 centuries and 25 half-centuries in the format. Mr 360 remains one of the most prolific T20 batters India have ever produced.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.