Hasan Nawaz walks into history books on ODI debut after Pakistan clinch tight win during PAK vs WI series opener

Hasan Nawaz announced himself in style after the middle-order batter scored a fifty on ODI debut to steer Pakistan to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the first game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

Advertisement

Coming to bat at no.6 after the fall of Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz played a mature innings to see Pakistan cross the line with seven balls to spare while chasing 281. In fact, it was Hasan's 104-run stand with Hussain Talat (39 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket that saw the team home. Hasan remained not out for 63.

In the process, Hasan became the 14th Pakistan cricketer to scored a fifty on ODI debut. The Men in Green didn't had the best of the starts with Saim Ayub perishing cheaply.

It was Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique, who forged 45 runs for the second wicket to revive the innings. However, after Shafique departed, Babar was joined by captain Mohammad Rizwan, as the duo put together 55 runs before the former missed a well-deserved half-century by three runs.

Advertisement

With Rizwan also back home for 53, the onus was on Hasan and Talat. Nawaz struck for six on the second ball of the 49th over and blasted the winning shot to the boundary off the final delivery by Joseph, giving Pakistan the victory. Nawaz's 54-ball innings consisted off three sixes and five fours.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah dismantle WI Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat first, a choice that paid quick dividends when Brandon King was taken for four on the fifth ball of the opening over, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi and caught by Babar Azam off stump.

Lewis exited on the last ball of the 19th over, bowled by Ayub and caught by Afridi. West Indies captain Shai Hope was bowled by Afridi and caught by Rizwan on the second ball of the 41st over, leaving the hosts on 200/5.

Advertisement