'Hats off to Hardik…': Rohit Sharma heaps praises; 10 emotional things T20 World Cup Champions said at Wankhede Stadium

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Enthusiastic fans in Mumbai welcomed the victorious T20 World Cup team. Rohit Sharma and his team celebrated at a packed Wankhede Stadium. Emotional speeches by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya marked the end of the celebrations.

Members of the Indian cricket team do a lap of honour during a ceremony at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, to celebrate India's championship in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 held in Barbados. (Photo by AFP)
Members of the Indian cricket team do a lap of honour during a ceremony at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on July 4, 2024, to celebrate India's championship in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 held in Barbados. (Photo by AFP)

The victorious T20 World Cup team was met by an enormous crowd of enthusiastic fans as people from across Mumbai flooded the streets and filled every inch of Marine Drive on July 5. Following the victory parade, Rohit Sharma and his team were welcomed by a fully packed Wankhede Stadium. As the celebrations came to an end, here's a glimpse of the emotional speeches delivered by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

Team India T20 World Cup Celebration highlights

Rohit Sharma lauds Hardik Pandya

At the Wankhede Stadium, where Hardik Pandya was booed during IPL 2024, the atmosphere was now filled with cheers and support for him. Rohit Sharma expressed his feelings and commended Pandya for his contributions.

"Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over. But hats off to him," the 37-year-old said.

‘India, you mean the world to me…’, says Hardik Pandya

India's T20 World Cup-winning was a redemption arc for Pandya. Fans cheered for Pandya during the victory parade, and his name echoed in the entire stadium during the felicitation ceremony. While taking to X, he wrote, “"India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We're all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India."

 

Published: 05 Jul 2024, 07:50 AM IST
