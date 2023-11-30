A day after the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the extension of the contract of the Indian cricket team head coach and the support staff to maintain continuity, Rahul Dravid Thursday offered a fresh twist to the development saying that he has not yet signed anything as yet.

"I have not yet signed anything as yet, once I get the papers, we will see...: news agency ANI reported quoting Dravid.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI announced the extension of the contract of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India in order to maintain continuity.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India coach

However, there was no mention of how long his new tenure would be in the press release issued by the apex cricket body in the country.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India announces the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (senior men)," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently-concluded World Cup and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," it added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid will have "full backing" of the board, moving forward in his endeavour to win the ICC Trophy, which is missing from the cabinet for the last decade.

"Having won 10 consecutive games before the final, our World Cup campaign was nothing short of extraordinary, and the head coach (Dravid) deserves appreciation for setting up the right platform for the team to flourish.

"The head coach has our full backing, and we will provide him with all the support needed for sustained success at the international level," Shah said in a statement.

It is believed that Dravid’s stint with team India would be at least till the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June-July next year.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.