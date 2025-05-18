Have RCB qualified for IPL 2025 playoffs after washout against KKR? Check full scenarios

The wait for the resumption of the Indian Premier League season 18 continues, as the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed off due to rain on Friday. The heavy downpours at the Chinnaswamy Stadium have also dashed KKR's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs, as they have amassed 12 points from 13 matches and can now accumulate a maximum of 14 points, even if they win their final IPL match of the season.

Meanwhile, RCB have moved to first position in the points table and require just one more win to comfortably secure a playoff berth.

They will next play the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 23 May and the Lucknow Super Giants on 27 May. With the playoff race tightening this year, teams will also be focused on finishing in second place to gain an advantage in the IPL playoffs.

Overall, RCB will not be too concerned about the outcomes of the matches. However, RCB fans hoping to say goodbye to their hero Virat Kohli would be seriously disappointed.

Notably, Kohli had recently announced that he was retiring from Test matches. The announcement by the batter came just ahead of the 5 match England series squad announcement by the BCCI.

How many matches have been washed out at Chinnaswamy stadium? In the history of the Indian Premier League, only a very small number of matches have been affected by rain, and the majority of those no-result and fully abandoned matches have taken place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of seven matches have been completely washed out due to rain at the venue, including Saturday's clash. The last match to be called off due to rain at the stadium was the clash between RCB and Rajasthan Royals on 30 April 2019.