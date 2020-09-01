Haven't felt scared of Covid-19; IPL will be a stress relief for fans: Hardik

"If you ask me, I really don't know how to put it. I have been out of the game for almost a year. So for me, just the lockdown helped us to realise a lot of things from understanding what are the goals and you know...more mature thoughts. I am assuming lots of cricketers would have also got time to fix their bodies just like I was looking after my body. All must be now eyeing to go back to the field and finally play because when we had our first practice session a few days back, it just felt so good. Batting, bowling, catching the ball," he smiled.