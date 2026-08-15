Hazlewood becomes 9th Australian to claim 300 Test wickets

Darwin [Australia], August 15 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood on Saturday became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets after claiming his 14th career five-wicket haul during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, according to Cricinfo.

Hazlewood reached the milestone as he continued to trouble the Bangladesh batting lineup, joining teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in Australia's 300-wicket club.

With Hazlewood's milestone, Australia now have four bowlers in the playing group who have each taken at least 300 Test wickets. They are the only Test attack in history to have played together after all four members reached the landmark.

Hazlewood has also maintained an impressive bowling average. Among Australia's nine bowlers to have taken 300 Test wickets, only Glenn McGrath (21.64), Cummins (22.21) and Dennis Lillee (23.92) have better averages than Hazlewood's 24.02, according to Cricinfo.

The milestone further adds to Hazlewood's status as one of Australia's leading Test fast bowlers, with his 14 five-wicket hauls highlighting his consistency in the longest format.

In the ongoing first Test, Hazlewood starred for the hosts on the third day, taking all four wickets to fall after lunch and finishing with a six-wicket haul.

He dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz to end Bangladesh's stubborn resistance before removing Ebadot Hossain, completing his 300th Test wicket and 14th five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 426 in their first innings, securing a 228-run lead over Australia. Mehidy played a crucial role, scoring a half-century and batting for nearly 50 overs with the lower order.

Bangladesh's strong batting effort was led by Tanzid Hasan's maiden Test century, along with fifties from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy. Their performance came after Hasan Mahmud had earlier taken a six-wicket haul to help Bangladesh dominate with the ball.