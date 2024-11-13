HB-W vs AS-W: How to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Women’s online; live-streaming details; check score

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 gears up for an exciting showdown as the Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) face the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) in the 25th match of the season.

This cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 13 is crucial for both teams. The Hurricanes have displayed consistent performances, while the Strikers are seeking to improve their position in the tournament. Fans can watch the action live from 12:40 PM (Indian time) on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Hobart Hurricanes have named a well-balanced playing XI featuring experienced players and skilled bowlers. Lizelle Lee, a powerful right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, leads their batting unit alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, known for her aggressive stroke play.

Captain Elyse Villani anchors the batting lineup with her dependable style while Nicola Carey and Heather Graham provide all-round strength.

The bowling department boasts Chloe Tryon, a left-arm spinner with hitting power, leg-spinner Amy Smith, and off-spinners Molly Strano and Lauren Smith. Callie Wilson adds pace to the attack, ensuring a balanced bowling lineup.

On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers will rely on their strong squad to deliver a much-needed win. Their batting lineup includes the classy Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt, supported by consistent performers like Katie Mack and Bridget Patterson.

Tahlia McGrath, the captain, leads by example as a dependable all-rounder. The Strikers’ bowling attack features talented spinners such as Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby and medium pacers Orla Prendergast and Megan Schutt. Madeline Penna’s leg-spin completes their versatile bowling unit.

HB-W vs AS-W: LIVE scorecard Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bowl first. Megan Schutt struck early for the Adelaide Strikers, dismissing Danni Wyatt-Hodge for a duck.