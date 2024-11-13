HB-W vs AS-W: How to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Women’s online; live-streaming details; check score

The WBBL 2024 features a critical match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers at Bellerive Oval on November 13. Fans can watch live starting at 12:40 PM (Indian time). 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
HB-W vs AS-W: How to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Women’s online; live-streaming details
HB-W vs AS-W: How to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Women’s online; live-streaming details(X/@cricketcomau)

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 gears up for an exciting showdown as the Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) face the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) in the 25th match of the season.

This cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 13 is crucial for both teams. The Hurricanes have displayed consistent performances, while the Strikers are seeking to improve their position in the tournament. Fans can watch the action live from 12:40 PM (Indian time) on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | India thrash Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Women’s Asia Cup 2024 semifinal

The Hobart Hurricanes have named a well-balanced playing XI featuring experienced players and skilled bowlers. Lizelle Lee, a powerful right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, leads their batting unit alongside Danni Wyatt-Hodge, known for her aggressive stroke play.

Captain Elyse Villani anchors the batting lineup with her dependable style while Nicola Carey and Heather Graham provide all-round strength.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians targeting Italian Thomas Draca at mega auction?

The bowling department boasts Chloe Tryon, a left-arm spinner with hitting power, leg-spinner Amy Smith, and off-spinners Molly Strano and Lauren Smith. Callie Wilson adds pace to the attack, ensuring a balanced bowling lineup.

On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers will rely on their strong squad to deliver a much-needed win. Their batting lineup includes the classy Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt, supported by consistent performers like Katie Mack and Bridget Patterson.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma to retire from Test cricket after BGT 2024, claims former IND star

Tahlia McGrath, the captain, leads by example as a dependable all-rounder. The Strikers’ bowling attack features talented spinners such as Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby and medium pacers Orla Prendergast and Megan Schutt. Madeline Penna’s leg-spin completes their versatile bowling unit.

HB-W vs AS-W: LIVE scorecard

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bowl first. Megan Schutt struck early for the Adelaide Strikers, dismissing Danni Wyatt-Hodge for a duck. 

After 10.2 overs, the Hobart Hurricanes are strongly positioned at 90/1. Lizelle Lee is leading the charge with an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. Nicola Carey is supporting with 19 from 17 deliveries.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsHB-W vs AS-W: How to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Women’s online; live-streaming details; check score

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.20
    01:24 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.95 (-3.43%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    282.30
    01:24 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -7.95 (-2.74%)

    Tata Motors share price

    787.00
    01:24 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    2.05 (0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    403.50
    01:24 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -10.75 (-2.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.73
    01:21 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.66 (-7.85%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.81
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.14 (-7.56%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    11,990.00
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -965.15 (-7.45%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,523.05
    01:21 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -189.55 (-6.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    306.65
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.5 (7.92%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    261.50
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    10.95 (4.37%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,247.10
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    43.35 (3.6%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    691.35
    01:20 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    15.7 (2.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.