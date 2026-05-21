'He comes back stronger after every boundary': Aakash Chopra lauds Sunil Narines accuracy and variations

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Sunil Narine for his exceptional consistency and skill in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He highlighted Narine's perfect length, flat and quick deliveries, and ability to prevent batters from attacking comfortably. Chopra also noted Narine's smart variations, accuracy, and champion mentality, especially his knack for bouncing back with a wicket-taking or restrictive ball right after being hit for boundaries, calling it the true sign of a master bowler.

Advertisement

"He's brilliant. These are the conditions he relishes, but he's equally effective everywhere he's played this season and in seasons gone by. His length is impeccable. You can't hit him off the back foot. He's flat and slightly quicker through the air, where you can't really step down. You won't see him getting clobbered by people stepping down or hitting off the back foot. He bowls in that five-to-seven-metre mark every time, a very difficult trajectory to pick. Then he's got the variations and the accuracy. One thing that stands out is that when you hit him for a four or a six, he comes back with an equally effective delivery to follow up. And that's the hallmark of a master," Chopra said on JioStar.

Advertisement

Narine is one of the most decorated players in IPL history. Across 201 matches, he has amassed 1,820 runs at an aggressive 165.3 Strike Rate and taken 206 wickets with an outstanding economy rate of 6.77.

In the ongoing IPL season, he has also scalped 14 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 21.50.

Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher felt that KKR may regret not chasing the target against the Mumbai Indian faster to improve their net run rate (NRR). He pointed out that if KKR finish level on points with Punjab Kings, NRR could decide qualification. While winning the match was the priority, Boucher believed KKR perhaps missed an opportunity to strengthen their playoff chances by being more aggressive during the chase.

Advertisement

"MI generally do well on ESA day. But you still think RR, if they win the game, are through. I just hope KKR don't look back on this game and say, 'We could have maybe pushed a touch harder.' If they end up with the same number of points as the Punjab Kings, that net run rate is going to come into play. And that's something they could have thought about in this game, not chasing a big total. Yes, first win the game, obviously, but it may be something they regret later on," Boucher said.

Fine knocks from Rovman Powell and Manish Pandey helped KKR keep their playoff hopes alive, defeating MI by four wickets at Eden Gardens on Thursday. With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR is in sixth place in the points table.

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are both tied on 13 points, with just one league match remaining for each side. However, the Punjab Kings are currently placed fifth in the standings due to their superior net run rate. (ANI)