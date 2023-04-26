Its been over a fortnight that Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal had to face the worst night post Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh scored 5 sixes in his over and led KKR to victory.

Now, the left-arm pacer's cricketing career has hit an unexpected roadblock as he not only lost his place in the XI but his mental and physical health deteriorated considerably.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that Dayal's 'condition is still not good enough' to return on the field and he might take him a long time to make a comeback.

Hardik on Tuesday after the GT's comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians shared that Dayal lost about 7-8 kilos due to illness after Rinku's onslaught.

Enquired about Dayal during the post-match show on Star Sports, Hardik said, "I can’t confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field."

In the 2022 IPL season, Dayal picked up 11 wickets in 9 outings, while in the the three matches that he played, the 25-year-old failed to pick up a single wicket.

The last KKR match had not only impacted Dayal, but his mother too, who had stopped eating for a couple of days following she saw her son being taken to the cleaners by Rinku Singh. Though his father backed his son to make a strong comeback.

"These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures, it's important to stand up stronger," Chandrapal, Yash's father said.