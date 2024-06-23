Active Stocks
‘He gives pure entertainment’: Virender Sehwag lauds Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Livemint

Hardik Pandya's resurgence from being booed to a hero is lauded by Sehwag for his entertaining gameplay. Pandya's recent performance, including a 27-ball half century and a key wicket, earned him man of the match. Sehwag appreciates Pandya's ability to provide entertainment and quick singles.

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_22_2024_000428B) (PTI)Premium
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_22_2024_000428B) (PTI)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a remarkable comeback from being booed at stadiums during the IPL to being hailed as a true hero of the Indian team. Even former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, who did not have Pandya in his team for the T20 World Cup, have now sung the praises of the 30-year-old's all-round skills.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final qualification scenario: Are India through to semi-finals after AUS vs AFG clash?

Notably, Pandya was adjudged the man of the match on Saturday for his exceptional performances with bat and ball. Asked to bat on 108/4, Pandya guided the Men in Blue to 196 in their 20 overs, hitting a 27-ball half-century in the process. With the ball, Pandya took the first wicket of the match, dismissing Litton Das in the 5th over.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Sehwag while also embracing why he was critical of Pandya in the future stated, “And we miss this Hardik Pandya. The one who scores 50 runs on 27 balls. He is not the same Hardik Pandya who scores 30 runs on 30 balls and then accelerates. He is the perfect Hardik Pandya who gives pure and pure entertainment"

“But he gives pure entertainment. When he walks, he gives entertainment to the audience. That's a special thing about him. They don't need to feel that he is playing in a hurry. He hits a clean hit. So they enjoy watching Hardik Pandya play" Sehwag added.

The former Indian batter also used the term ‘Sone pe suhaga’ to talk about Pandya's ability to also take quick singles. He said, "I enjoy watching him play. When he used to come, he used to play like this. Yes, absolutely. And when he walks, it's fun. If he could score a run, it is like "Sone Pe Suhaga". I always say this. And that too on fewer balls like 27 balls. He bats at a strike rate of 180-90",

Published: 23 Jun 2024, 03:14 PM IST
