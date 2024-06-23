‘He gives pure entertainment’: Virender Sehwag lauds Hardik Pandya's match-winning knock against Bangladesh
Hardik Pandya's resurgence from being booed to a hero is lauded by Sehwag for his entertaining gameplay. Pandya's recent performance, including a 27-ball half century and a key wicket, earned him man of the match. Sehwag appreciates Pandya's ability to provide entertainment and quick singles.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a remarkable comeback from being booed at stadiums during the IPL to being hailed as a true hero of the Indian team. Even former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, who did not have Pandya in his team for the T20 World Cup, have now sung the praises of the 30-year-old's all-round skills.