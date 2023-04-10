Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders power hitter pulled off a sensational heist in Ahmedabad with his five consecutive sixes in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans, social media had gone abuzz watching a rare knock from Vijay Shankar which reignited memories from 2019 World Cup.

Gujarat Titans's all-rounder Vijay Shankar had hit a stunning unbeaten knock of 63 that led his team to their first ever 200-plus total. Following that knock, India's former coach Ravi Shastri made a telling 'World Cup selection' comment on the Shankar.

The GT power hitter has made headlines four years back when he pushed his case for a selection in the 2019 World Cup team, instead of Ambati Rayudu. However, Shankar's World Cup stint nor his international career took an unfortunate turn, reported Hindustan Times.

After 56 runs in the first two innings of IPL 2023, Shankar pulled off a stunner on Sunday with his unbeaten 63. With this, Shastri recalled Shankar's selection and saw a similarity in form.

"The fact that Vijay was picked for the World Cup is because he had this kind of talent. And I am glad that he has gone back, worked hard, and not given up. You know he has had some tough times, he has had an operation as well, but he has come back strong," Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports.

"Beautiful hitting today because he is a clean striker of the ball, he has got a wide range of shots and, because of his reach and height, he can hit the ball a long, long way. Great to see. This is the strength of the Gujarat Titans. They have got some power hitters in the back end of the innings. So if they get off to a good start then they are a very dangerous side at the back end of the innings," he added.

Since its the beginning of IPL this year, but a miraculous turn of events may land him in India colours again.