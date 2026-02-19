‘He is a murderer’: PSL star Imad Wasim’s ex-wife leaks WhatsApp chat as Pakistan cricket player gets marrried again

Following their divorce, Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim’s former wife, Sannia Ashfaq, has made serious allegations. She says she wants truth and justice for her children, who she believes are affected by the dispute.

According to her claims, Wasim forced her to undergo an abortion in December 2023. She says it caused her severe physical and emotional trauma.

She described the experience as extremely painful. She said she had received mistrust instead of support during that period.

Also Read | PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup Highlights: Pakistan advance to Super Eight stage

She says she has appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for a fair investigation. Ashfaq said she received no support after losing her child and faced silence and negative social media campaigns whenever she tried to speak.

In a social media post, she criticised Islamabad United for signing Wasim in the Pakistan Super League auction and urged fans to boycott the team. Sannia Ashfaq urged Islamabad United to review her claims. The Pakistan Super League franchise earlier bought the cricketer for PKR 2.2 crore (over ₹71 lakh).

“In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He is a murderer, and I have a video that proves it," Sannia Ashfaq says in an Instagram Reel.

“With a lot of courage, I am recording this video because I want not only the truth for my children but also justice. In December 2023, I was forced to undergo an abortion,” she further says.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry after tumultuous Australian tour

“It was not my choice, and it caused severe physical and emotional trauma. During this difficult time, when I needed support the most, I was met with mistrust. I have all the evidence to support this," she adds.

She also shared WhatsApp chats with her former husband:

According to her, she only wants respect and hopes her voice is heard so that no other woman or mother suffers similar pain in the future through a proper legal process.

“I seek respect, not revenge. I hope my voice will be heard and that no other woman or mother has to go through this pain in the future," Sannia Ashfaq says.

‘Cheater’ Imad Wasim Sannia Ashfaq shared another post with a video showing Imad Wasim celebrating his wedding with his second wife, Nyla Rajah. She alleged that the cricketer had ignored the well-being of their children and called him a “cheater”.

“Now everyone has seen the proof this homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through,” Sannia wrote.

The allegations surfaced shortly before Wasim publicly announced his remarriage on Instagram. In an emotional note, he described his previous marriage as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life.

At the same time, he said the previous marriage gave him his “greatest blessings”, his children.

“I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,” he said.

The cricketer said that he stayed in the past relationship longer than he should have and made regrettable decisions. Wasim added that his silence and delay led to “innocent” people facing unfair criticism.

Rajah, in her social media post, called the marriage the “best decision” of her life.