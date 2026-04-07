‘He is not new’: Mumbai Indians unperturbed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi threat ahead of RR vs MI clash in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has said that his team is not worried about Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the two teams lock horns in their IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is just 15 years old, began his IPL 2026 campaign with a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), before going on to score 31 runs from 18 balls in the next match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The teenager enjoyed an excellent run in IPL 2025 with RR, scoring 252 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 206.55.

MI have no special plans for Vaibhav Suryavanshi This also included one half-century and one century. “Firstly, I think Vaibhav is not new. This is his second year, so he is not new,” Mhambrey said at the pre-match press conference in Guwahati on Monday.

Mhambrey added that there won't be any special plans in place for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. “We also know he is a good player, so our preparation will be the same as it is for other players,” Mhambrey stated.

Paras Mhambrey has also played down the Ravi Bishnoi threat, stating that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner does not have the mystery aspect within him anymore.

Bishnoi, though, has so far registered figures of 1/16 (vs Chennai Super Kings) and 4/41 (vs Gujarat Titans). “I don’t see Ravi as a mystery anymore. People have seen what he can do over the years,” he said. “Every cricketer goes through phases. Sometimes a game goes well, sometimes it doesn’t,” he added.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have got off to a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign so far. The five-time champions began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), chasing down 221 with five balls to spare.