‘He is obvious choice, but…’: Ravi Shastri explains why Jasprit Bumrah shouldn’t lead India in Test matches

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that he does not want Jasprit Bumrah to be named as India Test captain and instead named two other young cricketers who could take up the mantle. The choice for India Test captain came after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Ravi Shastri reveals why he doesn't want Bumrah as India captain: In an interaction with ICC, Shastri said, "See for me, Jasprit would have been the obvious choice after Australia… But I don’t want Jasprit to be made captain and then you lose him as a bowler."

Shastri noted that Bumrah has had issues with back injuries that made him unavailable for selection for three months.

"I think he (Bumrah) has to take his body one game at a time. He's coming back now after a serious injury," Shastri noted.

"He'll have played IPL cricket, which is four-over cricket. Now will come the test of bowling 10 overs, 15 overs. And the last thing you want is some pressure on his mind being captain as well.” the former India coach added.

Who will captain India in England Test series? Shastri emphasised the importance of having a young captain in the side in the form of Rishabh Pant or Shubman Gill, stating that both of them are obvious choices.

“You groom somebody and I would say Shubman’s looked very good. Give him the opportunity. He's 25, 26 years of age, even give him time,” Shastri stated.

"There's Rishabh as well. I think these two are the obvious ones I'm looking at because of their age and they have a decade ahead of them. So, let them learn… They've got experience as captains now, captaining their franchise and that makes a difference.” he further added.

Notably, Shubman Gill has led Gujarat Titans ably this season, taking them to the top of IPL Points table and on a clear path towards the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has had an iffy season both with the bat and as a captain which has led his franchise struggling for a playoff berth.