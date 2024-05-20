‘He is scary’: Pat Cummins reveals the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against
Pat Cummins while speaking after the match against Punjab Kings shared the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against.
Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday, helping them to secure 2nd place on the IPL points table. A key part of SRH's success on Sunday was Abhishek Sharma's 66-run 28-ball innings, which gave the Orange side a solid start and ensured that the required run rate wasn't an issue in the 215-run chase.