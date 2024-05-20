Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘He is scary’: Pat Cummins reveals the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against

‘He is scary’: Pat Cummins reveals the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against

Livemint

  • Pat Cummins while speaking after the match against Punjab Kings shared the name of Indian batter he doesn't want to bowl against.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May19, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday, helping them to secure 2nd place on the IPL points table. A key part of SRH's success on Sunday was Abhishek Sharma's 66-run 28-ball innings, which gave the Orange side a solid start and ensured that the required run rate wasn't an issue in the 215-run chase.

After the match, SRH skipper Pat Cummins praised the young left-hander while also talking about the experience of captaining the side.

Speaking to the broadcasters, Cummins said, "It's pretty cool, it's awesome. We have won 6 out of 7 here, it has been great. I didn't know many guys coming into this season, but we have played great cricket and had some fun," Cummins said.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl against him. He's scary. Nitish is a class player, looks mature beyond his age, he is perfect for the top-order. Really satisfying. I haven't played in finals before. Playing some really good cricket, excited for what's ahead," the veteran pacer added.

Notably, the left-hander has had a great time with the bat this IPL season. In the 13 matches played this season, Abhishek Sharma has scored 467 runs at a strike rate of 209 and an average of almost 39. Along with Travis Head, the Indian opener has been a key part of SRH's success this season.

SRH take apart Punjab Kings, seal birth in Qualifier 1:

SRH's win over Punjab Kings on Sunday secured them a place in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2024, where they will take on a formidable Kolkata Knight Riders side. The match between KKR and SRH will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The winner of this crucial clash will go straight to the IPL 2024 final, while the loser will have another chance to make it to the final in Qualifier 2.

Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap.
