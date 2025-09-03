'He lost his cool, abused me': Former CSK star reveals rare moment when MS Dhoni exploded in anger

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been crowned as 'Captain Cool' of Indian cricket for far long, but pacer Mohit Sharma is amongst a few to have seen the ugly side Dhoni.

Mohit who spent four years at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) revealed one such anecdote when Dhoni got angry and even "hurled abuses" at him during Champions League T20 (CLT20) game.

"There was a moment in the CLT20 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but I thought he called me," narrated Mohit Sharma in an interview with CricTracker.

"I started my run-up, but Mahi bhai said he didn't call me to bowl, and he tried calling Ishwar. The umpire said I have to continue bowling as I had started my run-up. He lost his cool at me and abused me," Mohit revealed.

Even after he took a wicket in that very over, Mohit shared that Dhoni continued to be angry at him.

The ex-CSK star revealed how it felt as a young pacer to see Dhoni lose his cool.

"I had a lot of moments. Mahi bhai has a cool and calm aura. You don't expect him to lose his cool. Being a young guy, you get excited when he loses his cool at you," Mohit said.

It is worth noting that Mohit became a bowler under Dhoni's leadership at CSK. He picked 57 wickets in 47 matches between 2013-15 and was a consistent performer for the men in yellow.

He also finished as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2014 and won the Purple Cap. Under Dhoni's captaincy, he also represented India in the 2015 World Cup.

