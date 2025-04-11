’He may not be match-winner, but don’t cross the line’: Irfan Pathan tells MS Dhoni fans amid CSK’s poor IPL start

Irfan Pathan, former Indian cricketer and teammate of MS Dhoni, advised fans to not cross the line while criticising MS Dhoni. Irfan made the comments on his YouTube channel. Fans are disappointed with the performance of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. MS Dhoni's batting position and intent have also been questioned by the fans.

“Criticise a player based on numbers, based on facts. It's absolutely fine to be critical of a player. You guys (Fans) are the biggest stakeholders. But, don't cross the line,” advised Irfan Pathan.

“MS Dhoni is a great player, a champion cricketer. He delivered so many trophies to the national team. He is the biggest match-winner of CSK. He is not a match-winner now. Yes, we should criticise with the help of numbers. But the kind of memes I see on Social media, please don't do that”

Irfan Pathan played 127 International matches with MS Dhoni. Irfan was the player of the match in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Dhoni's first major triumph in global cricket.

Criticism of MS Dhoni MS Dhoni has scored 103 runs (before the KKR game) at a strike rate of 154 this season, and all of those have come in losing causes. His 30* off 26 (1 four, 1 six) against Delhi Capitals was panned by critics and fans alike.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 CSK lost their last four games of the season, after winning their first game against Mumbai Indians. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni has taken back the reigns after relinquishing it on the eve of the 2024 season.