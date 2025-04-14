‘He never left’: Karun Nair backed for India return after MI onslaught

Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair has made a stunning entry into IPL 2025 with an 89-run knock off just 40 balls. While the 33-year-old has been piling up runs in domestic cricket, the blistering innings against Mumbai Indians on Sunday showcased his full range of shots and his aggressive batting style.

Despite his consistent domestic performances, Nair is yet to catch the eye of the selectors and is still hoping to make a comeback for the Men in Blue.

Ambati Rayudu lauds Karun Nair: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has praised the batsman's efforts to make a comeback and perform at the highest level despite being written off by many people.

Speaking on Star Sports after the MI vs DC match, Rayudu said, “It’s sheer persistence because what you go through when things don’t go well for you in India is not easy to withstand. A lot of people have gone through that, and very few have come out of that with flying colours, and Karun Nair is one. Because once you get lost in the domestic system in India, it is very, very tough to make a comeback. Especially because mentally you’re always dragged down by so many things around you, and a lot of people will write you off. ”

“Cricket is a game that moves on fast, but still, cricket has moved on, but Karun Nair, has not moved on. He has never left, learning, never left working hard, never, left the belief that he could make a comeback, especially in test cricket. I would sincerely hope and love that he goes to England. He’s on that flight, uh, in the test series.” the former India cricketer added.

Karun Nair reflects on his blazing innings: Speaking after the match to broadcasters, Nair reflected on his innings saying, "I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game,"