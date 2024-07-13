Kapil Dev asks for financial assistance from BCCI for this former Indian great, ‘He took blows on his face and chest…’

Kapil Dev expresses concern for Anshuman Gaekwad's health and urges BCCI to provide financial aid to former cricketers. He highlights the lack of support for ex-players in the past and calls for assistance from the cricket board.

Livemint
Updated13 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Gwalior, Jun 16 (ANI): Veteran Cricketer Kapil Dev at the launch of Madhya Pradesh Cricket League (MPCL) at the newly built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Gwalior, Jun 16 (ANI): Veteran Cricketer Kapil Dev at the launch of Madhya Pradesh Cricket League (MPCL) at the newly built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, in Gwalior on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Ravi Upadhyay)

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the BCCI to provide financial assistance to his former teammate and member of the 1984 World Cup winning team, Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer in London. Kapil said the Indian cricket board did not have much money in his day and with the recent success the BCCI has enjoyed, it should find a way to help its former players.

Also Read | ‘Ask Hardik Pandya to...’: Sunil Gavaskar gives success mantra for India to become invincible in Test cricket

In an interaction with Sportstar, Kapil Dev said,  “It is a sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him… We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery.”

Kapil went on to say that there is no system for helping former cricketers and given that BCCI has a lot of money at its disposal now, it should take measures to help the former cricketers. The former Indian captain said he was also willing to contribute his pension if the the family allows him to.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a system. It is great to see this generation of players make good money. It is good to see the support staff members also being paid well. In our time, the Board did not have the money. Today, it has and should take care of the senior players from the past… We are ready to contribute by donating our pension amount if the family allows us to." Kapil Dev added

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
HomeSportscricket newsKapil Dev asks for financial assistance from BCCI for this former Indian great, ‘He took blows on his face and chest…’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Sports

    More From Popular in Sports
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue