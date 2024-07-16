‘He was more talented than Sachin Tendulkar’: Brian Lara drops a bomb, hails THIS former cricketer

Brian Lara praises a former cricketer as one of the most talented cricketers he has seen, even more so than Sachin Tendulkar and himself. Lara also discusses his relationship with Viv Richards, highlighting Richards' intimidating but inspiring personality.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 01:58 PM IST
‘He was more talented than Sachin Tendulkar’: Brian Lara drops a bomb, hails THIS former cricketer
‘He was more talented than Sachin Tendulkar’: Brian Lara drops a bomb, hails THIS former cricketer (Instagram/@brianlaraofficial)

Brian Lara has named a former cricket player who, he thinks, was more talented than Sachin Tendulkar and even himself. It’s his former captain: Carl Hooper.

“Carl was easily one of the best players I've ever seen. I would say that not even Tendulkar and myself would come close to that talent,” Lara wrote in Lara: The England Chronicles. ESPNcricinfo has published an excerpt of the book.

“He was so talented, yet he didn't understand just how good he was. People would ask why he didn't do full justice to his brilliance, and you know what, there is no clear reason for it,” Lara added.

The lion’s share of Lara’s writing is about Sir Vivian Richards. He shared that Viv Richards used to make him cry every three weeks. On the other hand, Viv made Carl cry once a week. Viv's intimidating tone could affect those not strong enough, he added.

Lara was not personally affected and even welcomed it, knowing the abuse was part of being close to Viv. However, he noted that Carl shied away from Viv Richards.

Brian doesn't believe Viv Richards intentionally intimidated anyone. He described Richards as having a strong and aggressive personality, not as a bully.

According to the legendary cricketer, Richards inspired and supported his team, leaving a lasting impression. Lara also mentions that, while Richards may have a soft side, he isn't generally a soft person.

According to Lara, many players did not admit disliking or feeling intimidated by Viv Richards. Brian Lara says he loves Viv Richards, who tried but failed to intimidate him.

Brian Lara cleaned boots

Brian Lara explains in the book that he helped fast bowlers by cleaning their boots and removing turf from the soles. He also took care of any requests from the captain and vice-captain.

Lara recalled how he cleaned the boots of legendary fast bowlers like Curtly Ambrose Ambrose and Malcolm Marshall and dried their wet tops.

