‘He was only really available for game three’: Australia selector clarifies Steve Smith's role for T20 World Cup 2026

Australia selector Tony Dodemaide has issued a clarification on Steve Smith's role in the squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, claiming that the former captain was only drafted into the squad exclusively as "cover" for injured players.

Dodemaide's comments come in the aftermath of Australia's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

The former champions lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, and the washed-out match between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Pallekele on Tuesday confirmed their elimination.

Tony Dodemaide clarifies Steve Smith's role Smith had been initially called in as cover for Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh, who had missed the first two matches due to an injury.

By the time Marsh returned to action for the third match, against Sri Lanka, Smith had been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood.

However, he was only officially added to the squad soon after Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 was confirmed. "We see him primarily as at the top and that's where he's come into the squad as cover for that area," Dodemaide told cricket.com.au. The 36-year-old last played a T20I for Australia against New Zealand in February 2024.

"He was only really available for game three, which was the game that we had our best-performed pairing, which is (Mitchell) Marsh and (Travis) Head, who did extremely well," Dodemaide added.

"If we got more moving parts and we had to think of things differently, then that's a different story, but certainly now Steve still retains his place as cover for that opening position," explained the Australian selector.

The only game of the T20 World Cup 2026 wherein Smith can feature is Australia's last match against Oman, who have also been eliminated. The two teams will face off in Pallekele on Thursday.

Australia began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 67-run win over Ireland, but then suffered a shock 23-run loss to Zimbabwe in their next match.

This meant that they had no option but to beat Sri Lanka to keep their Super Eight hopes alive. Marsh (54) and Head (56) took the Aussies off to a flying start against the Lankans, forging a 104-run stand for the first wicket.

However, they lost a flurry of wickets and were bowled out for 181 in 20 overs. During the chase, Pathum Nissanka (100*) and Kusal Mendis (51) then forged a 97-run stand for the second wicket to help Sri Lanka thump Australia by eight wickets.