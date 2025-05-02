‘He will learn’: Rohit Sharma consoles Vaibhav Suryavanshi after two-ball duck in MI vs RR clash

14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a night to forget in Jaipur when he was out for a duck in the first innings after breaking the record for the youngest player to score an IPL century. While the left-hander was visibly heartbroken, he soon received some words of encouragement from Mumbai Indians player and India captain Rohit Sharma during the post-match pleasantries.

After the match, Rohit walked up to Vaibhav and shook his hand, while also offering him a few words of encouragement.

Former India team coach and commentator Ravi Shastri, while covering the pleasantries, said, “He will learn. Encouraging words from Rohit Sharma there, as well,”

“Every MI player went past him had a couple of words to say. You don't see those kind of players everyday. 14-year-old, scoring a hundred. Today, he got out on 0, but such is the game. That's what he will learn,” Shastri added.

Notably, this is not the first time that Rohit has shared his appreciation for the 14 year old. Soon after Suryavanshi's century, Rohit had shared a story of him on Instagram and wrote the word ‘Classy’ to mark the explosive innings.

What happenned during MI vs RR match? Batting first, Mumbai Indians had a solid start from Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38 balls). The opening stand put together 116 runs inside the 12th over when Rickelton was ultimately dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana. Rohit followed him in the next over as he was dismissed by RR skipper Riyan Parag.

From there on, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya led MI to a stunning death over finish with identical 48-run knock of 23 balls that took the total to 211/2 in the 20 overs.