'He will make more records': Shubman Gills childhood coach on his historic Birmingham outing

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian test skipper Shubman Gill's childhood coach, Sukhwinder Tinku, praised him for his superb double hundred in the first innings, followed by a hundred in the second innings of the 2nd test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Tinku praised Gill's technical foundation and composure, expressing confidence that this is just the beginning of a record-breaking career.

While speaking to ANI, Sukhwinder Tinku said, "Shubman is just getting started. He will make more records. What he is today is a result of his techniques. I prepare all my students technically. He understood the game very young. He has always played with composure."

At a venue where India is yet to register its maiden Test win, Gill led from the front following his memorable 269(387) in the first innings and then topped it up with a flamboyant 161(162) in his second turn to rescript the history books on the fourth day.

With a whopping 430 runs across both innings, Gill has the second-highest aggregate of runs in a single Test, behind England's Graham Gooch, who had an output of 456 runs after scoring 333 and 123 against India at Lord's back in 1990.

Gill became the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* & 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980. Gill's outing is also the first instance of a 250-plus and 150-plus score in a Test by a batter.

The 25-year-old is only the second Indian, after Gavaskar, to hit a double century and a century in the same Test. He has outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match.