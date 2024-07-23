Head Coach Gautam Gambhir ’takes charge’, BCCI shares Team India video | Watch

The 15-member India team, headed by captain Suryakumar Yadav arrived here via Colombo for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka.
Indian men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the news with an Instagram post of Gambhir training with the cricket team.

The 15-member India team, headed by captain Suryakumar Yadav arrived here via Colombo for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Takes Charge!” wrote BCCI on microblogging website X with a short video showing the players training with Gambhir.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir rejects reports of clashes with BCCI, says ‘really happy with…’

Watch:

The team, along with the support staff had left Mumbai on Monday after a pre-departure press conference addressed by Gambhir, who took over Rahul Dravid as the national coach, and BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir speaks about Rohit and Virat’s future after T20I retirement

The team, comprising of several youngsters with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, is without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who announced retirement from T20Is following India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Suryakumar was last week appointed the new T20 captain ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who previous led the side, because of his fitness and the feedback the team management got from the dressing room.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir adds more KKR to Team India, brings in former Kolkata teammates

The team has a fair sprinkling of experience as apart from Suryakumar and Gill, it also has Sanju Samson, Pandya and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh among others.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

On Monday, Gambhir said he expects senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be available for most of the ODIs and Tests after retiring from T20 Internationals, expressing hope that they would "keep their fitness" to be in the reckoning for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Also Read | Can Gautam Gambhir unveil a new era for Indian cricket?

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the T20I format after India's World Cup win earlier this month and were expected to miss the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

However, they both were named in India's squad for next month's three ODIs in the island nation keeping in mind the Champions Trophy, which is slated for the first quarter of the next year.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:19 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsHead Coach Gautam Gambhir ’takes charge’, BCCI shares Team India video | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue