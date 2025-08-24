Head, Marsh, Green hit centuries as Australia make 431-2 in 3rd South Africa ODI

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green all slapped brilliant centuries as Australia posted an ominous 431-2 in the third and final one-day international against South Africa on Sunday in Mackay.

Head was supreme in blazing 142 off 103 balls, ably supported by Marsh (100 from 106) as the pair put on Australia's first 100-run opening stand since the 2023 World Cup.

Their 250-run platform at Great Barrier Reef Arena was Australia's highest ever opening partnership against the Proteas, bettering the 170 by Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist in Durban in 2002.

Green then took over with a whirlwind 118 not out, blitzing a 47-ball ton. Alex Carey made an unbeaten 50.

South Africa did themselves no favours by resting quicks Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi, who took five wickets in the last game, with their second-string attack no match to the power-packed pair.

Australia are playing for pride, already 2-0 down in the series after crashing by 98 and 84 runs in the opening two games, desperate to avoid a clean sweep.

Skipper Marsh won the toss and opted to bat, with the opening pair making an aggressive start, driving Australia to 86 without loss after the 10-over powerplay.

Head was in ominous touch, crunching boundaries with ease to reach his half-century off 32 deliveries.

At the other end, Marsh slammed two big sixes as he also got in the groove, going after the Proteas' fresh new-ball pairing of Kwena Maphaka and Wiaan Mulder.

With the bowlers running out of ideas, Head cruised to a seventh ODI century, pushing Senuran Muthusamy down the ground for an easy single.

He then really let rip with a series of a big hits before being caught in the deep by Dewald Brevis off Keshav Maharaj after crunching 17 fours and five sixes.

Marsh battled to three figures soon after but was out next ball, taken on the run by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton after he skied Muthusamy.

But the onslaught was far from over with Green producing a sensational display of power-hitting, including three giant sixes in a row off Muthusamy to post his maiden ODI century.