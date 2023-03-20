HealthKart’s MuscleBlaze signs Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

HealthKart’s MuscleBlaze signs Shubman Gill as brand ambassador1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
The company said Gill’s s guiding principle, Grind Now, Shine Later, reveals how much value he places on his health.
The company said Gill’s s guiding principle, Grind Now, Shine Later, reveals how much value he places on his health.
Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd owned HealthKart which runs the brand, MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand has signed cricketer Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador to endorse its ‘MB Fuel One Sports’ range.
Bright LifeCare Pvt. Ltd owned HealthKart which runs the brand, MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand has signed cricketer Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador to endorse its ‘MB Fuel One Sports’ range.
The company said Gill exemplifies what it means for young people to be fitness enthusiasts. His guiding principle, “Grind Now, Shine Later," reveals how much value he places on his health. It would like to capitalise its fanbase to strengthen its brand engagement with athletes and fitness fans nationwide.
The company said Gill exemplifies what it means for young people to be fitness enthusiasts. His guiding principle, “Grind Now, Shine Later," reveals how much value he places on his health. It would like to capitalise its fanbase to strengthen its brand engagement with athletes and fitness fans nationwide.
Gill said, “I’ve always been passionate about working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle. With everyone getting busy and always juggling with their lives, nutrition takes a backseat; so my association with them will promote the healthy way to be ahead in the game of staying active by dispelling the myth that consuming supplements and protein is a barrier to fitness"
Sameer Maheshwari, founder & CEO of HealthKart, said “The ethos of the company is to foster a Ziddi attitude, and Shubman’s journey reflects exactly that. He is a rising star and we are thrilled to fuel his achievements with our products like Biozyme etc. This partnership will scale great heights.“
Kaustuv Paliwal, business head, MuscleBlaze said, “We’re thrilled to have Shubman Gill represent us as a brand ambassador. This has a penchant for being the harbinger of great talent, and what we see in Gill is an unassailable potential to stand out with his champion mindset, exactly what we stand for. With this, we’re expecting to further motivate our young consumers and infuse them with the right supplements."
Last year, Play Games24x7, an online skill gaming company, had appointed Gill as its brand ambassador for its ‘My11Circle’ fantasy gaming platform.