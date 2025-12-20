‘Heart of gold’: Hardik Pandya’s gesture after IND vs SA T20 match in Ahmedabad impresses social media | Viral video

Hardik Pandya’s explosive 63 off 25 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad showed how lethal he could be on the field. His gesture after the match proved how humane he could be.

One of his powerful sixes hit a cameraman positioned near the ropes. The cameraman was attended to by the medical team and given an ice pack for the bruising.

Even the Indian dugout showed immediate concern. Gautam Gambhir, the support staff and Shivam Dube reacted with shock as they saw the cameraman get hit.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hardik Pandya claims 100th T20I wicket, becomes first Indian to enter elite list

After India’s innings ended, Hardik immediately ran over to check on him. He examined the injury, gave him a warm hug and helped him hold the ice pack while apologising with a smile. Pandya turned an unfortunate incident into a touching moment of sportsmanship and genuine concern.

"God was with me as well, that it didn't go anywhere above that, it hit him in the place where it will be bruised tomorrow but at the same point of time, he was a very lucky man. I am very grateful that it didn't go higher," Hardik Pandya said later on.

“I got really worried inside because it was quite a clean hit. I just thought I would say sorry and check in. I have seen him around all the 10-11 years of my career. Just wanted to make sure that he was fine,” he said.

Social media reaction As a viral video captured Hardik Pandya hugging the cameraman, social media users reacted.

Advertisement

“Nice gesture from Hardik Pandya, but he shouldn't have targeted the cameraman while playing video game cricket,” quipped one of them.

“That's Hardik for you. Big hitter on the field, bigger heart off it,” commented another.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya calls out paparazzi over gf Mahieka Sharma's photos

Another wrote, “Stats and records can be erased, but a moment of genuine kindness lives forever. Hardik might hit the ball hard, but he carries a heart of gold. Seeing a superstar prioritise a stranger’s well-being over his own celebration shows the true depth of his character.”

“This is how time changes! From being most hated to now most loved one! Perseverance, hard work,” came from another.

India’s T20 dominance Team India have been in strong form in recent bilateral T20I series, especially from late 2023 onwards. With the win against South Africa on 19 December, the Men in Blue sealed their 8th consecutive bilateral series win in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

Overall, it was the 13th consecutive T20 series where India remained undefeated. This includes victory in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, ICC Men's T20 World Cup and Men's T20 Asia Cup.

Also Read | WATCH: Hardik Pandya celebrates own dismissal with Ravi Bishnoi

At home, India beat Australia 4-1 in the 2023/24 series and defeated Afghanistan 3-0. Away from home. India drew 1-1 with South Africa in the 2023/24 season but later defeated the Proteas 3-1 in the 2024/25 season.