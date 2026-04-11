Heartbreak for Praful Hinge! Vidarbha pacer misses out on IPL debut vs PBKS despite being named at toss; here's why

Praful Hinge might have had the biggest heartbreak in his short cricketing career so far after the Vidarbha fast bowler didn't not make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut despite being named at the coin toss on Saturday. Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹30 lakhs in the mega auction last year, Hinge was all set to make his IPL debut as mentioned by skipper Ishan Kishan before the game.
“Yeah, there are two changes. Salil (Arora) comes in in place of (Liam) Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat,” said Kishan after losing the toss Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer. Both Hinge and Unadkat were in the impact players list at the start.
However, to everyone's surprise, it was Unadkat, who came out as a impact substitute for Travis Head during the break after Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 219/6 in 20 overs, following a 26-ball 76 from Abhishek Sharma. While it is yet to be ascertained why Hinge didn't come out for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second innings, it is believed to have been a change in plan.
The inclusion of Unadkat didn't work for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Saurashtra pacer conceded 26 runs in his two overs, without success. Punjab Kings eventually won the game by six wickets.
Born in Nagpur, the 24-year-old Hinge is a tall right-arm fast bowler, who made his senior Vidarbha debut across formats in the 2024-25 season. So far, Hinge has played 10 first-class matches, taking 27 wickets at an average of 26.66. In six List A games, Hinge has taken five wickets and played just a single T20, claiming a wicket.
To add ore to that, Hinge has been training at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai since 2022 and also went to Brisbane for a 15-day camp in 2024. Hinge was a part of the Vidarbha side that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2025-26) and the Ranji Trophy (2024-25).
The right-arm pacer impressed the IPL scouts with eight wickets in six games in the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League. His ability to bowl long and disciplined spells and extract bounce even from flat pitches have made him a prized possession in the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up.
With this loss, Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at sixth position in the points table with two points from four games. Sunrisers Hyderabad's only win came against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ishan Kishan-led side will play their next three matches at home, against Rajasthan Royals (April 13), Chennai Super Kings (April 18) and Delhi Capitals (April 21).
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Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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