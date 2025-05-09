Heartbroken RCB fans react as IPL 2025 gets suspended: ‘No cup for Virat Kohli this time either’

Rajat Patidar-helmed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with star batter Virat Kohli was in its “best form” when the BCCI called off the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) indefinitely due to the raising conflict between India and Pakistan.

“IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Despite understanding the gravity of the situation, the loyal RCB fans who waited 18 years to see the team win the IPL cup were left heartbroken by the news.

Several fans pointed out the team's “bad luck” and recalled that RCB would've won in 2021 too, had the IPL not been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“IPL 2021 RCB were in good form- IPL postponed due to Covid and later their player went out of form. In IPL 2025 RCB were in good form- IPL suspended. RCB and their Luck,” a fan quipped.

“Nothing over country. Love you RCB we will try our best for next year you guys have done a great job this time, lots of love,” said a hopeful fan.

“I am so sad & heartbroken that IPL got suspended bt can't do anything nation comes first when will RCB win don't know bt I love that team so much. Praying for our soldiers they are giving it all for protecting this land n us. Just feeling numb..!” said another fan.

A few RCB fans who really wanted Virat Kohli to lift the IPL cup for the team shared AI-generated images of the star batter with the cup.

How close was RCB to the IPL 2025 cup? The IPL 2025 was headed towards the final few matches of the league stage before moving on to the playoff and the final.

With 58 completed matches in IPL 2025, there are 16 matches that will be left including the playoffs and the final, scheduled for May 25.

As of today, May 9, Gujarat Titans lead the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 games with a net run rate of +0.793.

Two other teams are also on 16 points - RCB in second with an NRR of +0.482 and PBKS with a NRR of +0.376; PBKS have played one extra game compared to both GT and RCB.