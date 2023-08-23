comScore
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is alive. He has debunked death rumours, as reported earlier.

Shortly after Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, posted news of his ex-captain's passing, the pace bowler-turned-singer himself issued a contradictory statement.

Streak shared a new message wherein he clarified the situation. Olonga presented a screenshot of his WhatsApp exchange with an individual who seems to be Streak.

In the conversation, Streak affirmed that he is "alive and well" and politely asked Henry to remove the earlier update regarding his supposed demise.

Note of apology: We apologise for our earlier report on the passing of Heath Streak. We have received confirmation from former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga and Heath Streak himself that he is alive and in good health, as conveyed to certain media outlets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST
