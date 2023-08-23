Heath Streak is alive, debunks death rumours1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST
We apologise for our earlier report on the passing of Heath Streak. We have received confirmation from former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga and Heath Streak himself that he is alive and in good health, as conveyed to certain media outlets.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is alive. He has debunked death rumours, as reported earlier.
