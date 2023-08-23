Heath Streak is alive, debunks death rumours

We apologise for our earlier report on the passing of Heath Streak. We have received confirmation from former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga and Heath Streak himself that he is alive and in good health, as conveyed to certain media outlets.

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is alive. He has debunked death rumours, as reported earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shortly after Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, posted news of his ex-captain's passing, the pace bowler-turned-singer himself issued a contradictory statement.

Streak shared a new message wherein he clarified the situation. Olonga presented a screenshot of his WhatsApp exchange with an individual who seems to be Streak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the conversation, Streak affirmed that he is "alive and well" and politely asked Henry to remove the earlier update regarding his supposed demise.