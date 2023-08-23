Heath Streak is alive: Fans slam Henry Olonga amid death rumours; here's why1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is alive, dispelling rumours of his death.
Contrary to previous reports, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is very much alive, dispelling any rumours of his death.
Official responses
“Relieved to confirm that Heath Streak, the former @ZimCricketv 🇿🇼 cricket legend, is very much alive and well. We continue to celebrating his remarkable contributions to the sport!" tweeted Official Zimbabwe Champions' Account.
“Amazing news to hear the Zimbabwean legend Heath Streak is alive and well, after previous reports of his demise," tweeted England's Barmy Army, the official handle of England cricket team fans.
Fans react
Fans have started reacting to Heath Streak's death rumours and the consequent debunking of the same.
“Henry Olonga is one of the people who posted about Heath Streak's death, media houses saw his tweet and ran with it , he deleted his tweet never apologised for the misinformation he was spreading, and confirmed Heath is alive, you have access to the family but you ran to twitter," wrote The Instigator.
Here is a screenshot of Olonga's earlier tweet, which has now been deleted.
“He is Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe Cricketer, 49 years old. He was declared dead by many official News sites at 3 AM. Social media was flooded with emotional messages from cricketers, commentators and fans. Just an hour back, he declared himself alive in a WhatsApp chat," wrote one X user.