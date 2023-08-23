Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is alive, dispelling rumours of his death.

Contrary to previous reports, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is very much alive, dispelling any rumours of his death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development transpired shortly after Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, initially shared news of the ex-captain's passing. However, Olonga himself promptly countered these claims by releasing a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with Streak.

In this message, Streak unequivocally stated that he is very much "alive". Moreover, he courteously requested Henry to retract the earlier post that had shared regarding Streak's rumoured demise. “Revert this runout immediately, buddy," Streak wrote to Olonga. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Official responses “Relieved to confirm that Heath Streak, the former @ZimCricketv 🇿🇼 cricket legend, is very much alive and well. We continue to celebrating his remarkable contributions to the sport!" tweeted Official Zimbabwe Champions' Account.

“Amazing news to hear the Zimbabwean legend Heath Streak is alive and well, after previous reports of his demise," tweeted England's Barmy Army, the official handle of England cricket team fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans react Fans have started reacting to Heath Streak's death rumours and the consequent debunking of the same.

“Henry Olonga is one of the people who posted about Heath Streak's death, media houses saw his tweet and ran with it , he deleted his tweet never apologised for the misinformation he was spreading, and confirmed Heath is alive, you have access to the family but you ran to twitter," wrote The Instigator.

Here is a screenshot of Olonga's earlier tweet, which has now been deleted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Henry Olonga was one of the first people to post about Heath Streak's death