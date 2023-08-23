Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Heath Streak is alive: Fans slam Henry Olonga amid death rumours; here's why

Heath Streak is alive: Fans slam Henry Olonga amid death rumours; here's why

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is alive, dispelling rumours of his death.

'Sad news coming through...' write Henry Olonga while posting about Heath Streak's death

Contrary to previous reports, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has confirmed that he is very much alive, dispelling any rumours of his death.

This development transpired shortly after Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, initially shared news of the ex-captain's passing. However, Olonga himself promptly countered these claims by releasing a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with Streak.

In this message, Streak unequivocally stated that he is very much "alive". Moreover, he courteously requested Henry to retract the earlier post that had shared regarding Streak's rumoured demise. “Revert this runout immediately, buddy," Streak wrote to Olonga.

Official responses

“Relieved to confirm that Heath Streak, the former @ZimCricketv 🇿🇼 cricket legend, is very much alive and well. We continue to celebrating his remarkable contributions to the sport!" tweeted Official Zimbabwe Champions' Account.

“Amazing news to hear the Zimbabwean legend Heath Streak is alive and well, after previous reports of his demise," tweeted England's Barmy Army, the official handle of England cricket team fans.

Fans react

Fans have started reacting to Heath Streak's death rumours and the consequent debunking of the same.

“Henry Olonga is one of the people who posted about Heath Streak's death, media houses saw his tweet and ran with it , he deleted his tweet never apologised for the misinformation he was spreading, and confirmed Heath is alive, you have access to the family but you ran to twitter," wrote The Instigator.

Here is a screenshot of Olonga's earlier tweet, which has now been deleted.

Henry Olonga was one of the first people to post about Heath Streak's death

“He is Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe Cricketer, 49 years old. He was declared dead by many official News sites at 3 AM. Social media was flooded with emotional messages from cricketers, commentators and fans. Just an hour back, he declared himself alive in a WhatsApp chat," wrote one X user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
