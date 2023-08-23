Heath Streak passes away at 49; former Zimbabwe captain loses battle with cancer1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has passed away at 49 after having lost his battle with cancer. Streak had the most international wickets for Zimbabwe (453).
Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh wrote, “RIP Heath Streak. You were one of the finest Zimbabwean cricketers ever. The cricket world will miss you."