Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has passed away at 49 after having lost his battle with cancer. Streak had the most international wickets for Zimbabwe (453).

Streak, a prominent name in Zimbabwean sports during the 1990s and early 2000s, faced a dramatic downfall in his cricketing career. With a remarkable record of 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, where he scored 4,933 runs and secured 455 wickets for his nation, Streak's achievements shone on the international stage.

Following his retirement in 2005, Streak transitioned into coaching roles, lending his expertise to various teams across domestic and international cricket. His coaching journey encompassed tenures with Bangladesh, his home nation Zimbabwe and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, this illustrious career took a grievous turn in 2021 as Streak, the former captain of Zimbabwe, admitted to five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code, which led to an eight-year ban. A significant charge against him was his acceptance of a payment in bitcoins from an individual with corrupt intentions.

The allegations span a wide range of games, covering the years 2017 and 2018. These accusations revolve around his post-retirement coaching career, which included stints in international cricket with Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018.

Also, his involvement extended to various T20 leagues such as the IPL, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

Reactions on social media

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end…" wrote former Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga.