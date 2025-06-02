Heinrich Klaasen net worth: From IPL salary to endorsements - here's all you need to know about South African's earnings

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen on Monday announced a shock retirement from all formats of international cricket. Klaasen's international retirement came as a huge blow for South Africa ahead of their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major draw card in the batting line-up.

Having already called it time in Test cricket in 2024, the 33-year-old's retirement from white-ball cricket came as a shock to many. However, the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter will maintain his presence felt on the global T20 league circuit.

The last time Klaasen wore a South African jersey was during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand in Dubai a few months back. The Proteas lost in the last four stage. Klaasen was also a part of the South African team that lost the T20 World Cup 2024 final to India in Barbados.

Heinrich Klaasen incomes Based on a SportsTiger.com report, Klaasen's net worth is close to USD 6 million which is close to ₹51 crore as of 2024. However, there is no update on his net worth in 2025. A major part of Klaasen's income comes from his IPL salary with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cricket South Africa contract and various brand endorsements.

As far as his IPL salary is concerned, Klaasen joined IPL through Rajasthan Royals in 2018 for ₹50 lakh. The next year, Klaasen was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹50 lakh. The right-hander didn't play in the next three seasons before making a comeback in 2023 through Sunrisers Hyderabad who bought him for ₹5.25 Crore.

Following his heroics with the bat, Klaasen was retained for ₹23 crore ahead of IPL 2025 meg auction. Besides IPL, Klaasen also plies his trade in England's The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, Major League Cricket in the USA, Global T20 Canada and SA20.

Which brand Heinrich Klaasen endorses? Based on the website, Klaasen has endorsed brands like Sareen Sports, KFC, LG, Newara, Neo Life South Africa, MRF Tyres, Asics and more. As far as his car collection is concerned, Klaasen's garage has a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and a BMW X5, reportedly which are valued at approximately ₹80 lakh and ₹75 lakh, respectively.