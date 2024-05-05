Heinrich Klaasen's reaction goes viral; SRH player gets mobbed by Hyderabad fans
SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen gets surrounded by an army of fans at a shopping mall in Hyderabad. The crowd chanted his name and attempted to take selfies as he tried hard to find a way out.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Heinrich Klaasen has won a lot of fans with his sensational performances in this season's IPL. However, the Orange Army could not contain their excitement when they found their star batsman wandering around a mall in Hyderabad with his teammate Jaydev Unadkad.